Critical Contrast: BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Cohu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 29.68% 37.42% 16.21% Cohu -21.99% -3.76% -3.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Cohu shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Cohu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohu has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and Cohu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 4 1 2 2.71 Cohu 1 1 4 0 2.50

Cohu has a consensus target price of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.32%. Given Cohu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cohu is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Cohu”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $657.41 million 16.29 $196.93 million $2.43 60.77 Cohu $401.78 million 2.27 -$69.82 million ($1.85) -10.62

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cohu. Cohu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Cohu on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It also provides semiconductor automated test equipment for wafer level and device package testing; various test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, and MEMS and thermal sub-systems; interface products comprising test contactors, and probe heads and pins; spares and kits; various parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments; and training on the maintenance and operation of its systems, as well as application, data management software, and consulting services on its products. In addition, the company offers data analytics product that includes DI-Core, a software suite used to optimize Cohu equipment performance, which provides real-time online performance monitoring and process control. It markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

