Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Now Covered by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TVRD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tvardi Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tvardi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi Therapeutics stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

