Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.68. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 148,206 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 3.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.09%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 203,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,978.20. The trade was a 14.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also

