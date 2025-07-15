iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and traded as high as $53.10. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 99,928 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $408.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,032,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Polianta Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 153,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

