Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.82 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.63). Restore shares last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.58), with a volume of 400,648 shares trading hands.

Restore Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of £360.54 million, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restore news, insider Dan Baker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £2,490 ($3,343.18). Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

