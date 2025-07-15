Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.44 and traded as low as $37.11. Value Line shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 1,243 shares traded.
Value Line Trading Down 1.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.
Value Line Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Value Line
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.