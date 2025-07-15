Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.44 and traded as low as $37.11. Value Line shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 1,243 shares traded.

Value Line Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Value Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Value Line by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

