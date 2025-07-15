IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.19 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.06). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 505,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.16. The company has a market capitalization of £75.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

