Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 63,163,648 shares.
Kodal Minerals Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.36. The company has a market cap of £65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,513.45 and a beta of 0.51.
Kodal Minerals Company Profile
The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.
