Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 63,163,648 shares.

Kodal Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.36. The company has a market cap of £65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,513.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.

The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.

