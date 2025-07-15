Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $11.26. Fortescue shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 2,607 shares.
Fortescue Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.