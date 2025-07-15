Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.30. Prada shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Prada Stock Up 6.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

