Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 37,199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

