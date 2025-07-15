Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 357 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,402,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,626,000 after buying an additional 215,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,677,000 after buying an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,933,000 after buying an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,442,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

