MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.93.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 89.37%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.