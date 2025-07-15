MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,808 Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

