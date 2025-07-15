24,011 Shares in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.8%

CNH stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,693.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

