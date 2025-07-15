MQS Management LLC Invests $355,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in F5 by 149.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total transaction of $364,669.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,360.96. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.44.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $294.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

