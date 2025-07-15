Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 62 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,795,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $1,057.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,062.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,037.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $2.26 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

