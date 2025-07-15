MQS Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 962.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $301,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 6.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 544,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $39,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $178,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,215.80. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,845 shares of company stock worth $637,709 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.51 and a beta of 0.80. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

