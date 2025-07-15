NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $672,224,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582,317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after purchasing an additional 581,688 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after purchasing an additional 414,932 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.52. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.