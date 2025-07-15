NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $672,224,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582,317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after purchasing an additional 581,688 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after purchasing an additional 414,932 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.52. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
