SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SkyWest by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,242 shares in the company, valued at $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $1,763,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,311.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

