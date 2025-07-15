NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,118,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 448,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,417,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,951.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $324,660. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

