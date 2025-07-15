6,306 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

