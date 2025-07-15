12,001 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 129,574 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 989,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 222,803 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

