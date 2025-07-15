Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

