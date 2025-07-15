Jefferies Financial Group Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $18.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 127.53% and a negative net margin of 182.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $17,909,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,695,000 after buying an additional 1,199,801 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 1,098,284 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after buying an additional 641,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 512,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.