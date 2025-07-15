Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0%

NRIX stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 234.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $44,056 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $70,223.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,092.92. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $137,096. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 940,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,006,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

