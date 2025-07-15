Reviewing Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Spirent Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $259.38 million 1.29 -$6.90 million ($0.19) -63.75 Spirent Communications $460.20 million 3.16 $12.90 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma.

80.4% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ooma and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ooma currently has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.52%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.89% 2.72% 1.54% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ooma beats Spirent Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

