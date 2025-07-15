Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 61.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,600 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 886,283 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,175.4% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 953,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 879,168 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,449,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 811,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,044,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,075,000 after purchasing an additional 718,193 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -560.00%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

