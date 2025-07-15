Comparing China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Free Report) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Energy Recovery and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.86%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

China Energy Recovery has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -28.86% -21.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $168,000.00 198.84 -$2.08 million ($0.39) -15.44

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) beats China Energy Recovery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company’s energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

