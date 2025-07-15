1,803 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $73,758,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,989 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5,137.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 270,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 265,187 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 336,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,727,000 after purchasing an additional 252,085 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 41,328.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 183,497 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SSD stock opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

