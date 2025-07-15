MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,936 Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. CX Institutional bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.