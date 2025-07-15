822 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $414.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.51 and its 200 day moving average is $431.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.17 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

