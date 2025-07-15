MQS Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.04. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 12-month low of $156.14 and a 12-month high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LANC. Benchmark upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.