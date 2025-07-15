MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,446 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

