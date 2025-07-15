LRI Investments LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4,756.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 410,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

