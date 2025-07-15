LRI Investments LLC Buys 287 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,856,000 after buying an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $4,221,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $342.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.11. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $344.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

