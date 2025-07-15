Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC reduced its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after buying an additional 206,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,535,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,225,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.85.

NYSE OSK opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $129.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

