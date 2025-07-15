LRI Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

LRI Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.20 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 377.51%. The business had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 52,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,395 over the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.