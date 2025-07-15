Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

