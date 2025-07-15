Asset Dedication LLC Has $102,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $191.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

