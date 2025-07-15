Asset Dedication LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $213.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $22,462,974.65. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,089.85. This trade represents a 37.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at $974,168.76. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.