Asset Dedication LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $213.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $22,462,974.65. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,089.85. This trade represents a 37.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at $974,168.76. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.