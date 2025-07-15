3,099 Shares in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

