Asset Dedication LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) by 878.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DEXC opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $196.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

