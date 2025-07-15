Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 117,087.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,744 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14,970.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 197,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 195,814 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 146,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 667.3% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.9%

SOXL stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.