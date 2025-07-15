AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,706,000 after purchasing an additional 686,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 357,894 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,322,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,730,000 after purchasing an additional 636,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

