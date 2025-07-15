Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,723 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Post by 68.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Post by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 186,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

