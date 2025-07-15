Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Biopharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of CBIO opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.52. Crescent Biopharma has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

