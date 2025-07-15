Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the period.

BATS JBBB opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.71.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

