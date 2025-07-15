Bogart Wealth LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 161,394 shares during the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,109,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.