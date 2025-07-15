McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $301.86 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $246.12 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.84 and its 200-day moving average is $302.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

